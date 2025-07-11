Buddy’s Pizzeria Makes Food & Wine’s Top 10 List for Its Famous Detroit-Style Pizza

Food & Wine magazine ranked Buddy's Pizza fourth among must-visit pizza spots in the United States. The Michigan staple earned its place as one of ten on the prestigious nationwide list.

"Detroit-style pizza has had a boom across the country in the last decade, and the original name in Motor City is Buddy's, revving since 1946," wrote Food & Wine.

Back in 1946, Gus Guerra and Concetta "Connie" Piccinato started something special. They turned auto factory steel pans into pizza-making magic: the first square pizza in America. Their toppings also flipped tradition. They totally reversed the order, with pepperoni going first, followed by brick cheese, and sauce on top.

Since it was started, Buddy's reach has grown along with its popularity. From one humble shop to twenty, their locations dot Michigan's map from Ann Arbor to Detroit and Grand Rapids to Woodhaven.

Now Buddy's sits among pizza giants, with the top spots stretching across the country. The elite group includes Connecticut's Frank Pepe, New Jersey's Razza Pizza, and LA's Quarter Sheets. John's of Bleecker Street in NYC, Brooklyn's L'Industrie, and Chicago's Bungalow by Middle Brow made the list too. West Coast stars include San Francisco's Outta Sight, Berkeley's Rose Pizzeria, and Portland's Lovely's Fifty Fifty.