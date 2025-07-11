Centennial Park Nears Completion, Bringing New Life to Detroit’s Riverfront

Oudolf Garden at Belle Isle State Park in Detroit, Michigan, in autumn on a clear day

Parts of the 22-acre Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park are now covered with grass. The new greenery marks a key step as the site moves toward its fall debut on Detroit's waterfront.

Work teams have started laying turf while construction pushes ahead. Kids will soon climb and play in the Delta Dental Play Garden, where bright new equipment now stands ready for action.

"This space is coming to life with bold colors and fun features for kids of all ages," stated the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

Basketball courts and a water garden will draw visitors year-round. Summer nights will light up with movies under the stars. When snow falls, kids will zip down sledding slopes.

"It is so good to see Detroit come alive. It is so great to see the people and diversity and how the growth is impacting our city in such a beautiful way," said Mozell Scovil, a riverfront resident.

This site caps off two decades of waterfront changes. CEO Ryan Sullivan puts it plainly: "Right now with the extension, this will bring almost the full bridge-to-bridge vision that this organization was founded on 20 years ago."

Local voices are able to shape the park's future through regular meetings. Officials listen to ideas about events and activities, part of a push for community input won't stop until opening day.