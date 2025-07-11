Cyclists Fill Rush Hour With Bubbles in Road Safety Protest in Ann Arbor

Bike riders sent streams of bubbles through Monday's rush hour traffic in Ann Arbor. The group wanted to draw attention to their push to add safer bike paths on Stadium Boulevard.

Starting at Bearclaw Coffee, the riders went 3.5 miles down East Stadium Boulevard and then up Main Street. Their bikes, fitted with bubble makers, were an unusual and eye-catching procession as they made their way to city hall.

The city set aside $500,000 in May for quick road safety fixes, but hasn't picked which projects to pursue. Quick fixes usually mean adding posts and paint to make biking and walking safer. These riders want that money to be used create protected bike paths on East Stadium Boulevard.

Student organizer Hannah Stanton-Gockel showed council members clips of cars passing too close to bikes on Stadium. As someone who gets around only by bike and foot, she knows the risks firsthand.

The riders want fewer car lanes and posts to shield bike paths. In a show of unity, former council member Kirk Westphal brought bubbles right into the council meeting. While the fiscal year 2025-26 budget, which includes the $500,000 "quick build" funds, started July 1, officials still need to pick which streets get the upgrades first