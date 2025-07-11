Detroit Transportation Program Reaches 10,000 Free Rides for Pregnant Women

In just eight months, Detroit's Rides to Care program has provided 10,000 free trips to expectant and new mothers. The service supports moms and infants by providing medical transport up to a year after birth.

"Today we have completed over 10,000 free rides through our Rides to Care program," said Detroit Health Department Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo, according to Fox2 Detroit.

Since in November 2024, the Rodes to Care program has been assisting women like Margarie Isabelle. With a broken-down car and few other options, she faced tough choices about how to access medical care. Her story mirrors many others across the city.

"It allowed me to feel at peace and allowed me to not stress as much," said Isabelle, according to Fox2 Detroit.

The program tackles a stark reality in Detroit. Medical data shows Black mothers face much higher risks during pregnancy and childbirth than white mothers.

"The numbers speak for themselves. We know that Black women are more likely to die than their white counterparts just because of the environment we live in, and this transportation program we feel will eliminate that barrier and impact that health disparity," said Razo.

First-time mom Danielle Walker credits the service for her successful doctor visits. "I was able to go to my doctor's appointment and get back," she said.

Want to sign up? Detroit residents can call 313-876-0000. The service stays free for those who meet the requirements.