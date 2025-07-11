Looking Back at Detroit’s Tom’s Tavern

A piece of Detroit's vibrant culture moved to the pages of its history books when Tom's Tavern closed its doors in 2018. The quirky bar, built from plywood and known for its off-kilter floors, shut down after owner Ron Gurdjian's death left no one at the helm.

"Tom's was the Platonic dive: that perfect, absolute, and eternal dive bar that is somehow the exemplar and reflection of all dive bars everywhere," wrote a Mickey Lyons, a contributor to Hour Detroit Magazine.

Inside, the bar defied basic building rules. Not a single wall stood straight, while guests found themselves sliding on tilted floors. Workers fresh from their shifts sat next to college teachers, creating an odd mix that made the place special.

Music filled the air for more than fifty years, with locals often donating their time to sing and play for free. Even brides in white dresses climbed onto the bar to dance.

“If you go back to 1950, every business in this whole area tried to get rid of this shack,” said Ron Gurdjian before his passing. “And this is the only place left."

The building fell into bad shape after Gurdjian passed. With repairs piling up and nobody willing to take charge, the Wyoming Street fixture had to close its doors.

Small bars across Detroit face tough times. Money problems hit hard as drinks cost more to serve, while fewer people go out like they used to.

While parts of Detroit spring back to life, growth skips some spots. Small spots like Tom's, sitting far from downtown's buzz, often miss out on the city's comeback.