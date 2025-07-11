Macomb Community College Presentation to Speculate Jimmy Hoffa’s Killer After 48 Years

11th August 1958: American labour leader Jimmy Hoffa (1913 – 1975), President of the Teamster’s Union, testifying at a hearing into labor rackets. Rumoured to have mafia connections, Hoffa disappeared in 1975 and no body has ever been found. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

At a Michigan college next week, three men will break their silence about one of crime's biggest mysteries. A mob turncoat, a former federal prosecutor, and a crime writer say they know who killed Jimmy Hoffa.

"The FBI already knows. They might not come out and say it, but the FBI has come to the same conclusion we have," said crime historian Scott Burnstein, per The Detroit News.

The talk brings together Nove Tocco, who switched sides from mob to government witness, and Richard Convertino, who once chased gangsters as a U.S. Attorney. They'll show secret FBI papers and news clips kept hidden for decades during their two-hour talk.

That summer day in 1975 started as normal. Hoffa stood outside the Machus Red Fox, a fancy spot in Bloomfield Township. At 2:30, he called his wife from a pay phone. Nobody showed up to meet him. Then he was gone.

Back then, the FBI wrote that Hoffa's push to run the Teamsters again spelled trouble. The mob didn't want to lose its grip on union money - millions stashed in pension funds they used like their own bank.

Hoffa's story twisted through power and prison. He ran the Teamsters from '57 to '71, until jail caught up with him. Nixon cut him loose in '71, but banned him from union work. That ban would've ended in 1980 - but Hoffa never made it.

For years, agents dug up spots across the map. They checked Roseville in 2012, spent weeks at a horse farm, and searched Oakland Township. Last year, they even looked in New Jersey. Nothing turned up.

When Tocco turned on his cousin Jack, Detroit's crime boss, it shook the underworld. No one had ever broken ranks with Detroit's mob family since it started running rackets in the 1920s.

The truth comes with a price tag - $30 gets you in the door at Macomb's South Campus from 7 to 9 on July 23. You can grab tickets here.