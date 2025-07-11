The Masonic Temple: Detroit’s Towering Secret

Detroit’s Masonic Temple is the largest temple in the world. It was commissioned by the Free Masons.

Tucked into the Cass Corridor like a stone sentinel, Detroit’s Masonic Temple is both a gothic masterpiece and a monument to ambition. Our latest WCSX Rockin' Road Trip takes to one of the most unique and mysterious places in the world.

Opened in 1926, this is the largest Masonic Temple in the world. If you’ve ever driven past it and thought “That place looks haunted,” well, you wouldn’t be the first. Behind the towering limestone façade is a story layered with secrecy, artistry, and even urban legends of tragedy.

The Free Masons: Building on Brotherhood

Commissioned by the Freemasons, the temple was designed to be more than just a meeting place. It boasts 1,037 rooms, including three theaters, two ballrooms, a bowling alley, secret staircases, and even hidden passages. Think Hogwarts with better acoustics. Now that's real magic.

Many of the rooms were used for Masonic rituals, rehearsals, and social gatherings. Over the years, it’s hosted everything from rock concerts and operas to weddings and film shoots.

Donielle Flynn Doni and Joel on stage at the Masonic Temple Auditroium. The auditorium holds nearly 5,000 people and has seen the biggest rock band of our generation on its stage.

The Man Behind the Masonry

The man tasked with making this dream a reality was George D. Mason, a prolific Detroit architect whose resume included the Detroit Yacht Club, Central United Methodist Church, and the Ransom Gillis House. His designs helped shape the city’s skyline during the Gilded Age and early 20th century.

One of the biggest Urban legends of Detroit surrounds George D. Mason. Perhaps because the Masonic Temple has always been shrouded in mystery, the biggest ghost story of the Masonic Temple is that Mason lost all his money and his wife in the processes of building the Masonic Temple. The myth continues that Mason took his own life by jumping from the top of the building he designed.

So Is The Tragic Masonic Temple Story True?

It is not. Detroithistorical.org debunks the story. George D Mason lived to be 91. He died in 1948 in his apartment inside the Wilshire Apartment building on Grand Boulevard. It's worth noting, this rumor of Mason's tragic death comes up every Halloween... sometimes even news sources report it, but it is, in fact, not true.

Donielle Flynn The entry to the Masonic Temple Detroit has a huge ornate logo in the floor. It includes this sign of the Free Masons who built the temple.

A Living Landmark

Today, the Masonic Temple stands not just as a piece of Detroit history, but as a cultural hub. It hosts concerts, comedy shows, and weddings—and rumors of ghosts (because of course it does). Artists like Jack White (who saved it from foreclosure in 2013) and bands from Metallica to the Foo Fighters have graced its stages.