U-M Athletics has given its career center a fresh name. The change comes after Donald C. Graham made a multi-milloin dollar gift to the school. The Michigan Athletics Career Center is now called the Graham Family Athletic Career Center.

"Don Graham's impact can be felt and seen throughout our university," said Warde Manuel. "His generosity truly shows his commitment to the values and goals of our institution, and athletics is proud and grateful to have him as part of our family."

The money splits two ways. Most of it - about four-fifths - will start a fund to help students plan their work lives. The rest can be used right away for current needs.

Thanks to this gift, past athletes can now get guidance throughout their entire careers. The new program works with U-M's alumni group to make this happen.

Graham has two engineering degrees from Michigan. He's given before - putting his name on two coach spots: one for ice hockey and one for football's offensive line. With his wife Ingrid, he's also set up scholarships to help students play these sports.

"This latest gift to the Graham Career Center will provide funding for several expanded services, including launching a new lifelong employment support program for all alumni student-athletes, male or female, through their entire working careers," Graham said.

Maurice Washington runs the Graham Family Athletic Career Center as the Graham Family Director. "This gift is a meaningful investment in the future of our student-athletes and the mission of the career center," he said.

The Grahams give to other parts of Michigan too. They back the Graham Sustainability Institute and started a special teaching job in engineering. Their money also helps the school's environmental, botanical, and medical programs.