Port Huron’s Blue Water Festival Returns With 192 Sailboats, Four Days of Fun

The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridges connect the cities of Port Huron, Michigan and Sarnia, Ontario. They are the second busiest crossing between the US and Canada.

The streets of Port Huron will buzz with activity for the 101st Port Huron-to-Mackinac Island Sailboat race. The four-day festival runs July 9-12, 2025.

"This is such a special event for our city," said Downtown Development Authority Director Lisa DeLong. "It brings people downtown who may not come here otherwise and gives the community a chance to come together in a really fun and welcoming way."

Starting things off, the 105th Rotary International Day Parade steps out July 9 at 6:30 p.m. Marchers will wind their way from Huron and Glenwood avenues to Court Street, showing off this year's "Color Our World" theme.

Artists and makers will set up shop along Huron Avenue for the Blue Water Street Fair. Shoppers can browse through over 80 different stalls Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday noon-9 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kids won't want to miss McMorran Plaza's action-packed Kid Zone. A massive 70-foot ninja course twists through the air, while bounce houses bring the fun to ground level. Young thrill-seekers can test their skills on aerial ropes. July 10th's Family Night adds even more fun with animals to pet, walls to climb, and wrestling matches to watch.

Racers face a choice between two paths to Mackinac: the longer 259-mile Cove Island Course or the shorter 204-mile Shore Course. The most daring can push on to Chicago in the new "Ultra Mac" - a grueling 550-mile test of skill and stamina.

Getting around is simple. Blue Water Transit's free shuttles run from Desmond Landing to the transit hub from 4 p.m. until midnight, Thursday to Saturday. Need a shorter hop? Catch a golf cart ride from the Lions Club or BWROC volunteers.

Friday's Downtown Git-Down Concert features Northbound, Logan Michael, Hayden Coffman, and Spencer Crandall. Tickets cost $30.