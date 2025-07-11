Rochester Gives Green Light to $65M Sports Complex; Building Starts November 2025

“A cement mixing truck with fresh concrete as the new street begins to take shape. The entire length of the main street of Rochester has undergone extensive reconstruction as much of the infrastructure, such as sewage system, dates back to the late 1800’s. This is a typical situation for many cities and municipalities across the United States with many billions of dollars of updates being needed putting an immense strain on governments”

In a split decision, Rochester officials backed a massive outdoor sports project east of Highway 63. The $65 million plan got a 5-2 nod from the City Council for the 158-acre site.

Phase one brings eight turf baseball diamonds, two soccer pitches, and a dozen pickleball courts to life. Set to welcome players in May 2027, the project draws funds from a tax extension that voters supported.

"This will be a great facility. It really increases the number of artificial turf amenities, both ball fields and rectangular fields. We don't have much of that here in Rochester," said Ben Boldt, director of Sports and Recreation, per KIMT News.

Two council members broke ranks. Dan Doering and Nick Miller cast no votes, pointing to questions about public access and money gaps in future building stages.

The city snagged the land from Seneca Foods at $5 million last February. Plans show a central hub with restrooms, food spots, and play areas. New paths will connect to Willow Creek Trail, making the space more accessible.

Artificial grass means longer seasons: up to six extra weeks of play time. Players can expect daily fees between $5 and $8 for pickleball, with options for longer passes.

"I understand this isn't what you wanted, I think some of the council members understand this isn't what you wanted. But we are moving forward with something that will provide some economic development for the community," said Mayor Kim Norton, according to KIMT News.

Sports bring big money to Rochester: $25 million in spending and 35,000 filled hotel rooms yearly, per the Sports Foundation. A planned indoor space for court sports waits in the wings, needing another $40-60 million.