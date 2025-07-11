Scammers Target Ann Arbor Art Fair on Facebook; Artists Warned to Stay Alert

ContestsConcerts + Events
Fake messages flood artists' inboxes as the Ann Arbor Art Fair nears its July 17 start date. Each day brings up to 20 false offers through Facebook and email, with tricksters pushing fake services for cash.

"It's incredibly discouraging," said Angela Klein, Executive Director of Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, per WXYZ.

These swindlers drop comments on Facebook, pretending they can connect sellers with event staff, and in their messages ask for payment while acting as if they work for the fair.

The fair's staff wants everyone to know all vendor matters are handled in-house. They only use their own social media accounts for contact.

Street musician Mark Braun, who's played at the fair since 1980, spotted fishy messages in his inbox. A strange group claimed they could boost artists' skills—for a price, of course.

"This is all kinda new to us," said Braun. He and his wife plan to sell their handmade wooden pieces at Braun and Braun Woodworks' first fair booth.

With thousands flocking to sell their work each year, the fair draws many who count on its sales for their income. This makes them perfect prey for con artists.

Klein spots more tricks than ever in 2025. She spends hours removing fake posts from social media sites.

Braun tells fellow artists to watch for red flags in messages about the fair. "Before contacting them back directly, you should, through outside mechanisms, try to investigate who they might be," he said.

As July 17 draws near, fair leaders ask vendors to report odd messages and avoid paying any fees to unknown groups.

