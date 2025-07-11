Southfield Gets $1M Grant for Nine Mile Road Trail Project

Pink Cherry blossum trees in front of a fountain and townhomes in downtown Southfield, Michigan on a clear day in spring.

A million-dollar grant from SEMCOG will transform Nine Mile Road. The funds will create a mile-long path stretching from Evergreen to Greenfield Road.

SEMCOG's Transportation Alternatives Program picked this project among ten others. The total funding pool reached $10.7 million. Construction wraps up in 2026.

"These are not sidewalks," said Mayor Kenson Siver per C&G Newspapers. "These are 8-to-10-foot-wide pathways that are suitable for biking, rollerblading, certainly walking, jogging."

Plans include spots to rest and refresh along the path. Visitors will find bike repair stations and pet rest areas. Art installations, bird sanctuaries, and clear signs will mark the way for users.

Six cities joined forces on this project: Southfield, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Oak Park, Ferndale, and Hazel Park. Their shared vision aims to boost local shops while linking neighborhoods.

"Nine Mile has evolved from more than just a road and is now a connector of communities," said Ferndale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Mikulski, according to C&G Newspapers. "It is serving as a multimodal way for people to get from point A to point B and really enjoy the corridor."

Amy O'Leary, who runs SEMCOG, stressed the project's impact on safety and access. The new paths will make it simpler to reach key spots like schools and parks without cars.

By fall 2026, five out of six miles on Nine Mile Road will have fresh trails. This marks a big step in Southfield's push for better walking paths throughout the city.