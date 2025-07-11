Tigers’ Greene, Torkelson Break Team Record With 40-Plus Extra-Base Hits Before All-Star Break

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 02: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning of game one of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on July 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Two young Tigers made their mark in team records. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson hit more than 40 extra-base hits each before the mid-season break, a first in team history.

Greene smashed 99 hits while Torkelson struck 75 so far this season. Greene's bat lit up with 22 home runs and brought in 72 runs. Torkelson adds 21 home runs and pushed 58 runners across the plate.

"They're both really good players," said manager AJ Hinch per The Detroit News. "I didn't know they'd be etched in history that way. But I know the work that's done in order to put up really good at-bats."

Their stats stand above past stars, beating out pairs like Hank Greenberg with Charlie Gehringer, Al Kaline with Norm Cash, and Miguel Cabrera with Prince Fielder. Only Cecil Fielder with Mickey Tettleton in '93 and Norm Cash with Rocky Colavito in '61 came close to such power stats before the break.

"We're loving it," Torkelson said. "But mostly because we're helping the team win. That's huge."

The success stems from Detroit's strong batting order. "When you look at our lineup top to bottom, there's not an easy out," Torkelson noted. Pitchers can't skip past any batter.

Game time proves key to their hot streak. Hinch keeps both in the lineup through ups and downs. This steady play lets them find their swing, even against tough pitching.

The bats keep cracking as both stars push the team forward. They didn't track their record chase: wins meant more than personal marks.