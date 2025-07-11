ContestsConcerts + Events
Tigers Push MLB Payroll to $145M, Climb Nine Spots in League Rankings

Detroit’s baseball club has boosted spending to $145,224,770 for 2025. The move shoots them up to 17th in MLB rankings: quite a jump from last year’s 26th spot. Their cash…

DETROIT, MI – JULY 8: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on July 8, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Their cash outlay soared $48 million above 2024's $96,961,614. Fresh talent fills the upgraded roster, marking a stark shift in strategy.

At the top of the pay scale, two players command $25 million each. The veteran Javier Báez, now 32, continues his six-year, $140 million contract through 2028. Jack Flaherty joined this winter, with his deal including a $10 million choice for 2026.

Alex Cobb and Gleyber Torres each pull in $15 million. The young ace Tarik Skubal rounds out the big earners at $10.15 million: a steal given his rising stock.

The cash flow marks a sharp turn from past seasons. They spent $119.3 million in 2023, $135.1 million in 2022, and hit rock bottom with $83.7 million back in 2021.

Now sitting mid-pack in MLB spending, the club has climbed out of the bottom third. The investment signals clear intent: build a winner in the American League. With smart money moves and rising stars, they're betting big on success.

