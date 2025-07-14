French Man Forgets His Wife at Gas Station on 27-Hour Road Trip — Jeff Daniels Can Relate, and So Can Half of Michigan

It’s the nightmare scenario every Michigander secretly fears while heading Up North: gas up the car, grab the snacks, and hit the road... only to realize three hours later — you forgot your spouse.

That actually happened.

Not in Grayling or Gaylord, but in France — and the details are absolutely wild.

A 62-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife left Paris with their 22-year-old daughter for a 27-hour road trip to Morocco. Somewhere around 4:30 a.m., they pulled into a gas station. The daughter stayed asleep in the backseat. The man fueled up... and drove off without his wife.

jittawit.21/ Getty Images

He didn’t notice she was gone until FOUR HOURS later.

By then, he was nearly 200 miles south of where he left her.

At around 8:30 a.m., he called the police — but couldn’t remember the name of the gas station or even which city it was in. Luckily, French authorities were able to track her down using her cellphone. She had been sitting at the gas station for four hours, likely contemplating every bad life choice that led her to that curb.

The wife wasn’t hurt — just furious.

Police originally thought the guy may have abandoned her on purpose, but after an investigation, they ruled it an honest (if epically dumb) mistake.

No charges were filed, but as anyone who's ever camped at Higgins Lake knows — that’s not the kind of mistake that just blows over.

Jeff Daniels Has Been There — Literally

This whole mess might sound familiar if you’ve heard Michigan’s own Jeff Daniels tell his version of a gas station mix-up.

While promoting RV back in 2006, Daniels told Ellen DeGeneres about his first-ever RV trip with his wife. They pulled off the road to get gas. She went inside. He didn’t notice.

Feels a Little Too Close to Home

If you're a Michigander, odds are you've done a long road trip — maybe up I-75 to Mackinaw, out to Sleeping Bear, or straight west to Ludington. You’ve got the cooler, the bug spray, the Spotify playlist, and a co-pilot riding shotgun... or so you think.

This French story is like a warning shot for anyone heading north with a sleepy spouse and a dozing kid in the back.

Because we’ve all been there — you stop to pee at the Shell near Standish, and three minutes later someone’s texting you: “DID YOU JUST LEAVE WITHOUT ME??”

So What Happened After?

Once the French man found out where his wife was, he turned around and picked her up. Believe it or not, they continued on with the trip.

No word on whether she made him sleep in the car or whether the daughter ever woke up and said, “Wait, what?”

But let’s be real: that’s a long, silent drive through Spain with a woman who just got stranded at a gas station for four hours.

Moral of the Story:

Whether you’re headed for Tahquamenon Falls or the sands of Morocco, remember this:

Gas. Snacks. Keys. Spouse.