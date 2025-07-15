38 Special Announce New Effort After 20 Years

38 Special bands first studio album in more than 20 years.

"Milestone" showcases a group of road warriors with plenty of miles left in the tank.

Fueled up on snarling guitars, southern melodies, and the desire to break new ground, they update their sound for the 2020s, bridging the gap between past and present without forgetting their rock & roll roots.

Official Video for "All I Haven't Said," the first single from the new album MILESTONE.

TRACKLIST:

01 “So Much So Right”

02 “Slightly Controversial” (Feat. Pat Monahan)

03 “All I Haven’t Said”

04 “The Main Thing”

05 “Long Long Train”

06 “Looking For My Life”

07 “Making Up For Lost Time”

08 “Windows of Memories”

09 “The Look”

Milestone arrives on Sept. 19 and marks the Jacksonville, Florida-based Southern rock band's first studio LP since 2004's Drivetrain.

38 Special, the Southern rockers known for their 1981 hit “Hold On Loosely,” haven’t released a studio album in over 20 years. However, 38 Special has continued touring pretty regularly, even amid lineup changes. Now they’re about to have some new music to play on tour.

38 Special is teaming up with Kansas to mark this milestone occasion. The tour will also feature Jefferson Starship, The Outlaws, and Dave Mason

The 38 Special We Know

50 years together. 20 million albums sold. More than 15 albums of guitar-driven southern rock, stacked high with hits like "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up In You," "If I'd Been The One," "Back Where You Belong," and "Second Chance." 38 Special is proof that there's strength in numbers.

It all started in 1974, the band toured nonstop, the explosive live show that's been 38 Special's calling card for a half-century.

The concerts were filled with arena-rock pop hooks that would soon become staples of FM radio. Don't forget some great MTV videos in heavy rotation.

As 38 Special enters its sixth decade together, the music continues with Milestone. Fueled up on snarling guitars, anthemic melodies, and the desire to break new ground, they update their sound for the 2020s, bridging the gap between past and present without forgetting their rock & roll roots.