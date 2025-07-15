Auburn Hills Kicks off Summer With Family Festival and Car Show

Welcome to Auburn Hills! Home to 40 international corporations from 32 countries… many of which are world headquarters.

The streets of Auburn Hills buzzed with activity as Summerfest took over downtown. Cars gleamed in the sun while music filled the air. Families wandered between stands packed with local goods and displays.

At the animal exhibit, kids pressed close to see creatures from Jungle Island Zoo. A snake expert said, "We love doing this, and we hope it shows. Our animals are really happy." Llamas strutted past while goats munched treats from tiny hands.

Among the vendors, Troy resident Brett Jewel displayed bright 3D-printed items. "It's always hard to find holiday gifts, so that's how it started," he said. "Now it's a love. It's not just patterns, it's playing with the colors. It's artwork."

Next door, Bruce Bennett showed off custom car parts made through 3D printing. His work at Oakland University's OU Inc. helps inventors craft pieces for vehicles when original parts run scarce.

Student Ridhi Sannak spoke up at the Rochester/Auburn Hills Community Coalition table. Starting high school at Adams this fall, Sannak attended to speak with her peers and their parents about substances. She stated: "If your friends are trying to get you to drink, they're not good friends in the first place."

Parents picked up guides about teen drinking while others learned about drug disposal and NARCAN use. Mental health resources sat ready for those who needed them.

As kids splashed in the water pad and added colors to a giant poster, plans for more summer fun took shape. Movies will play at Reels by the Riverside, while Friday nights will host concerts all season long.