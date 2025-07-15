Berkley Street Festival Makes a Comeback With Chalk Art Contest, Community Murals

That’s right…City of the Week made yet another marquee…at the Historic Berkley Theater. Thanks, Berkley DDA !

The streets of Berkley burst with color and life from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m July 12, 2025. On this special day, artists filled Coolidge Highway between Catalpa and Beverly with their work.

"There's things to watch, things to do, and actually get involved in," said Darlene Rothman from the Berkley Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sidewalks transformed into canvases as artists competed in a chalk art contest. Their creations helped them win cash and local shop gift cards. Both skilled artists and first-timers were welcome to can grab some chalk and join in.

Visual artist Daniel Cascardo guided visitors in painting a group mural. "I invited people to come and add colors, patterns, and shapes to the black and white design," said Cascardo.

Kids bounced in inflatable houses or had their faces painted while adults checked out pets up for adoption. The new beer garden served local drinks as live music filled the air. Hungry guests didn't go without choices. Stands and trucks served snacks and meals throughout the blocks-long celebration.

This year brought back the Shop for Good Village, plus a fresh face: the Woodward Corner Market.