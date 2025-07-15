Detroit City FC Takes On Hartford Athletic Following Cup Shootout Victory

At Keyworth Stadium this Saturday night, Detroit City FC meets Hartford Athletic. The match comes after DCFC's win over Hartford in a tense USL Jägermeister Cup penalty shootout two weeks ago.

Their last clash ended 2-2 before a chaotic shootout. Players of DCFC missed five of nine shots from the spot, then Michael Bryant struck true, sending the ball straight past the keeper for the win.

Last weekend brought a setback for DCFC. Oakland Roots SC shut them out 2-0. Defense stood firm for 45 minutes, but Oakland broke through after the break, then sealed it late.

The cup match saw Matt Sheldon shine bright. He struck twice - once early to cancel out Sebastian Anderson's quick opener. His second goal, a last-gasp strike in the 90th minute, pushed the game to penalties.

Hartford's players haven't stepped onto the field since that cup loss. Their last league game - a strong showing against Loudoun United - ended 3-0 in their favor. Mamadou Dieng started the scoring before Kyle Edwards hit the net twice.

Since Detroit joined the USL Championship, these teams have met eight times. The record shows Detroit with three wins, Hartford with one, and four draws. Their first clash this season in May ended scoreless.

Bad luck hit Detroit before the cup game. Forward player Ben Morris tore his ACL and surgery means he won't play again this year.

This match starts a three-game run at home for Detroit. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC visits next Friday in a game set for national TV.