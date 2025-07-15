Detroit Podcast Event Feeds 200 Homeless People

Last Saturday, Detroit Table Talk Podcast turned their microphones off and their hearts on. They fed more than 200 people who needed a warm meal.

The streets of Detroit tell a stark story. More than 7,000 people lack a place to call home, according to the city's Homeless Action Network. This gathering brought food, basic items, and a chance at change.

"Detroiters, we've always been blue-collar helpers where everybody just pitches in for one cause, and it's a great cause today," said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris, according to CBS Detroit.

The minds behind the show, Carmen Evans and Dice Clark, turned words into action with their "Time to Feed the Homeless" gathering. Their team passed out hot plates, care items, and ways to find housing.

"We came to give them hygiene kits, clothing, and to get them help and resources to get them housing," Clark said. "Any kind of resources that we can get them back on their feet so they can come out and join us to continue to work."

This act of kindness started as a tribute. Evans wanted to keep her mother's spirit alive - a woman who spent her life lifting others up. "She wanted us to know that we should never be comfortable not serving the community, so we jumped up and have been doing it ever since," Evans said.

Chief Harris rolled up his sleeves with other helpers in the kitchen. His words cut straight to the truth: "In my opinion, it's not a privilege; it's a right to have shelter, food and nourishment. So that's why we're here today, to just keep on helping."