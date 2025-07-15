Detroit Slingshot Dynasty Holds First Power Sports Event on Belle Isle

Three-wheeled machines roared across Belle Isle Saturday as Detroit Slingshot Dynasty mixed power sports with public service. Riders brought their custom vehicles while connecting locals to vital city programs.

"Outside of riding, we like to give back," said Corey King, according to ClickOnDetroit. "Many members are professionals who come from backgrounds of being less fortunate."

The group joined forces with Focus Hope, turning the event into more than just a showcase. What started as a simple riding club last year has grown into something bigger - a force for change in local streets.

"We all have a common interest in community and service - we just happen to own slingshots," said Nikki Alice. "When we show up, it's an extra attraction."

Actions speak louder than words. The club works with police to stop gun violence. They stock food banks at Forgotten Harvest. When the Detroit Institute of Arts needed help, these riders stepped up with fundraising.

King put it plainly: "You got a lot of people who are going to do their part to make sure this city is loved on, and it starts with the slingshot community."