ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit Slingshot Dynasty Holds First Power Sports Event on Belle Isle

Three-wheeled machines roared across Belle Isle Saturday as Detroit Slingshot Dynasty mixed power sports with public service. Riders brought their custom vehicles while connecting locals to vital city programs. “Outside…

Briana Kelley
Belle Isle Fountain

The Belle Isle fountain is so awe inspiring!

Lewis Lovin

Three-wheeled machines roared across Belle Isle Saturday as Detroit Slingshot Dynasty mixed power sports with public service. Riders brought their custom vehicles while connecting locals to vital city programs.

"Outside of riding, we like to give back," said Corey King, according to ClickOnDetroit. "Many members are professionals who come from backgrounds of being less fortunate."

The group joined forces with Focus Hope, turning the event into more than just a showcase. What started as a simple riding club last year has grown into something bigger - a force for change in local streets.

"We all have a common interest in community and service - we just happen to own slingshots," said Nikki Alice. "When we show up, it's an extra attraction."

Actions speak louder than words. The club works with police to stop gun violence. They stock food banks at Forgotten Harvest. When the Detroit Institute of Arts needed help, these riders stepped up with fundraising.

King put it plainly: "You got a lot of people who are going to do their part to make sure this city is loved on, and it starts with the slingshot community."

This Belle Isle gathering marks a turning point. As engines revved and crowds gathered, the real story wasn't about machines - it was about Detroit neighbors helping neighbors, one ride at a time.

Detroit
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
overpass sign on highway reading Auburn hills
Local NewsAuburn Hills Kicks off Summer With Family Festival and Car ShowKristina Perez
Detroit Podcast Event Feeds 200 Homeless People
Local NewsDetroit Podcast Event Feeds 200 Homeless PeopleBriana Kelley
Free Car Repair Event Helps 500 Pontiac Residents Avoid Getting Pulled Over
Local NewsFree Car Repair Event Helps 500 Pontiac Residents Avoid Getting Pulled OverKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect