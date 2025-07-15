Free Car Repair Event Helps 500 Pontiac Residents Avoid Getting Pulled Over

At the Baldwin Center in Pontiac, Michigan, mechanics fixed 100 vehicles at no cost this Sunday. The Pull Over Prevention event kept hundreds of drivers from risking traffic stops due to minor car problems.

"I don't think that those minor mistakes, minor repairs are things that should get someone locked up or, you know, a $100+ ticket," said Councilmember Mikal Goodman per CBS News.

The event went far past just fixing cars. Inside the center, staff set up stations offering Narcan, vaccines, and pet supplies. Uncle Jerry's Barbeque served meals to all who came. Lines stretched as people waited for both repairs and food.

Tony Juma and his brothers from Chavez Auto Care led the repair work. "I love this community. I love the area," Juma said. "I've been in this area for going on 18-19 years. I feel like I got a lot of family here, and I love to give back to them."

The event met a pressing need. With their turn signal now working, Jeremiah Williams and his wife won't risk getting pulled over. "A lot of us cannot afford to get the minor fixes, and a lot of us don't have the time," Williams said. "It's good to just pull over here, get something done, and we don't have to worry about the minor infractions."

Pontiac 50th District Court Judge Cynthia Walker noted the program's wide reach. "It's not just younger people, it's older people as well, and it's cross-cultural, cross-ethnic, cross-everything, economic status," she said, according to CBS News. "People often just don't take care of business, and it ends up following them and creating a problem for them."

Goodman stressed the value of such programs. "I think it's something that's really simple that we can do for the community, to just do what the government should be doing in many cases, which is providing resources and support," he said, according to CBS News.