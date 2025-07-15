Port Huron Race Sees 190 Boats, Down From Last Year’s Big Turnout

The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridges connect the cities of Port Huron, Michigan and Sarnia, Ontario. They are the second busiest crossing between the US and Canada.

The waters of Lake Huron churned with activity as around 190 vessels set sail for the 101st Port Huron-to-Mackinac Island race on July 12, 2025. This marked a sharp drop from the previous year's centennial event, which drew more than 300 boats.

"We're really excited for this year's race," said Tim Prophit, Race Chairman, according to Sail-World. "Not only are many of us racing again in the open lake on the Cove Island course, which is interesting for both its strategic and tactical choices, but there are some technical features of this year's race that we think will improve the fairness of scoring such a large and diverse fleet."

Sailors charted different paths across the lake. Some faced a challenging 259-mile trek to Cove Island before turning toward Mackinac. The others stuck closer to Michigan's coast, covering 204 miles.

The Keys clan has a rich family story with the boat races. After 53 races, Howard Keys passed the wheel to his children this year. David Keys and Elisa Keys Stroh now guide Shamrock, their trusted vessel since 1976.

At 36, David has already sailed in 25 races. His sister made the trip up from Panama, determined to keep sailing in their blood. "We've been doing it for so long, how can you stop?" David said per the Times Harold.

Jim Reese marked his 37th competition aboard his fresh acquisition, Latitude. His daughter Molly joined the crew, taking her first shot at the big water.

Racing is in the Pouliot family history, too. Randall Pouliot has faced the Port Huron Yacht Club. His grandfather's brother, Russell Pouliot, claimed victory in the first Mackinac Island race with the Bernida. This year his nephew, Ian, raced the Snipe.

Mike Davenport, who runs the harbor, pointed spectators to prime spots "anywhere from the mouth of the river to about the 10th Street bridge," reported the Times Harold.