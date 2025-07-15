This Day in Rock History: July 15

July has seen some significant moments in time. July 15 holds moments like the launch of Twitter (now X), along with Jimmy Carter addressing the nation to talk about the nation's energy crisis and recession. Rock music has also seen some major moments on this day. From top singles to surprise performances, July 15 delivers some of the greatest memories for rock fans around the globe.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, July 15 has seen chart‑topping singles lock into place and reign over radio airwaves:

1985: Duran Duran continued their No. 1 streak on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single "A View To A Kill" was in its second week at No. 1 and had spent a total of 10 weeks on the chart so far.

1989: The Doobie Brothers made their way back to the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their single "The Doctor." They would be in the top 10 this week, hanging on to spot No. 9.

2002: Jimmy Eat World made it to the top 100 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, beating other singles in a pop-loving music community. Their single, "The Middle," had moved down to the No. 7 spot this week and had spent 19 weeks on the chart at the time.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the charts, musicians have shaped culture in unexpected ways on this date:

2009: Paul McCartney took some time during his tour to perform a short surprise gig for The Late Show with David Letterman. The surprise gig featured hits like "Band on the Run" and "Helter Skelter."

2015: Rocker Neil Young announced that he was going to remove all of his music from streaming platforms. He was frustrated with streaming sound quality and had had enough of poor quality, along with issues of how artists are compensated.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live music lovers know that magic can happen when artists take to the stage. Whether reuniting after years apart or honoring a bandmate who has passed, these performances brought fresh energy to familiar songs.:

2013: Michael Nesmith began touring with the Monkees during the A Midsummer's Night With the Monkees tour. Nesmith hadn't toured with his bandmates since 1997, when he left after a handful of European performances.

2017: The Eagles performed for the first time since the death of Glenn Frey. This full-scale performance turned memorial happened at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Industry Changes and Challenges

July 15 has also been a day of personal loss and headline‑grabbing shifts, reminding us that the music world is as human as it is inspiring:

2000: Paul Young, singer and guitarist for Mike and the Mechanics, passed away due to a heart attack. He passed at his home in Altrincham at just 53 years old.

2006: Avril Lavigne married Deryck Whibley (of Sum 41). They would later announce their split in 2009 and officially divorce the following year.