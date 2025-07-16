Bryan Adams Drops New Song From Upcoming ‘Roll With the Punches,’ Teams Up With Pat Benatar for Tour

Music veteran Bryan Adams will unveil the album Roll With the Punches on August 29, 2025. This marks his first studio work since 2022.

"And we're still out doing this every night," Adams said in a video shared on social media, as reported by Everett Post. During the interview, he shared bits of his new songs, alongside classic hits "Summer of '69" and "Heaven".

Multiple tracks from the upcoming work have already hit the airwaves: the title song, "Make Up Your Mind," and "Never Let You Go." Today, Adams dropped "A Little More Understanding."

This release coincides with a major milestone: four decades since "Summer of '69" and "Heaven" shot to the top of the music charts. Both tracks came from his fourth record, Reckless, back in 1984.

Starting September 11, Adams kicks off shows in Kamloops, British Columbia. The music moves south on October 25, starting in Uncasville, Connecticut. Rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will join the stage as special acts.