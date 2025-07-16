The Ultimate Detroit Collab
Faygo has teamed up with Browndog Creamery for the ultimate Detroit collaboration! Their bold new line of craft ice creams features Faygo flavors Grape, Cotton Candy, Root Beer, Firework, and Rock N Rye! Each pint is packed with hometown pride! Grab one today!