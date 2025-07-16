KISS Alive Expanded 50th Boxset In The Works

Alive! is the fourth album overall, and the first live KISS album it was released on September 10, 1975.

KISS will be releasing a 50th anniversary edition of their breakthrough album, Alive!

Kiss is planning to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their 1975 commercial breakthrough, Alive! With an expanded version of the double live album.

KISS Alive Was The Band's Breakthrough Album

After they had spent years building a reputation as an amazing live act that somehow couldn't sell studio albums.

New Box Set Using Original KISS Alive Producer

Original Alive! Producer Eddie Kramer reveals he spent over a month and a half working on the new collection.

"It's a project I spent 46 days mixing," Kramer explained. "It's called Kiss Alive! 50"

The original recording mixed at Electric Lady in 1975, you know, 50 years ago. Fortunately, they found all the bloody tapes, thank God! It was incredible."

The original album, the band has admitted, sweetened with heavy doses of studio overdubs.

The band also recorded some of their daytime rehearsals, a decision that saved the day, according to Kramer.



KISS Alive: Recorded At Cobo Hall?

The first live album from Kiss, released on September 10, 1975.

It is considered to be their breakthrough and a landmark for live albums. The double album contains live versions of selected tracks from their first three studio albums.

Alive! was recorded on the Dressed to Kill Tour: May 16 at Cobo Arena in Detroit

June 21 at Cleveland Music Hall in Cleveland

July 20 at RKO Orpheum Theater in Davenport, and July 23 at [Convention Hall] in Wildwood.

The 78-minute double album comprises 16 songs from the band's first three albums.

September 1975 got one of the best birthday gifts of the Kiss Alive album. Felt the coolest kid in 7th grade.

Back in 1975, it was a requirement to be cool to have the album in your collection. Set up perfectly for Halloween as every kid dressed up as a member of KISS.

I dressed up as the Catman, Peter Criss