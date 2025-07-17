Robert Plant 2025 Fall Tour Skips Detroit

Robert Plant will be touring the U.S this fall to promote his new solo album with his latest band of collaborators, the band Saving Grace.

Rock legend Robert Plant is set to release a new album, Saving Grace, which he’ll support by embarking on a US tour with his band of the same name.

The announcement arrives with the first single, a cover song, “Everybody’s Song.”

While Plant and Saving Grace have toured Europe and the UK, they’ll make their US debut with an initial run of North American shows.

After a string of previously announced shows overseas, the tour kicks off October 30th in Wheeling, West Virginia, stopping off in cities including Brooklyn, Chicago and Seattle before winding up in Los Angeles on November 22nd.

Why No Detroit Shows?

The Pictures At Eleven album is that the song titles seem to have nothing to do with the lyrics of the songs. "Worse Than Detroit" example.

Robert Plant's feelings about Detroit are mixed and can be explained by various interviews and songs.

He has expressed both positive and negative sentiments about the city, about his early experiences with Led Zeppelin's music and his solo career.

Stories of guitar great Jim McCarty hanging out after Led Zeppelin shows.

Jimmy Page liked the band Cactus.

We reached out to Robert Plant's managment as to why no Detroit date, have yet to hear back on why? I'm sure it is nothing personal and maybe a second leg of tour possible.

Plant Decides To Go Solo

Robert Plant became a solo artist after the dissolution of Led Zeppelin in 1980, following the death of John Bonham.

And for the first few years of his solo career, he mostly avoided performing Led Zeppelin songs at his concerts.

He got a bit more comfortable with his legacy in 1988, with the release of his Now and Zen album. Jimmy Page guested on two tracks on that album: "Heaven Knows" and "Tall Cool One," which sampled several Zeppelin classics. Plant returned the favor, singing on Jimmy Page's "The Only One" from his Outrider album.

More importantly, Plant started adding Zeppelin songs to his setlists. Plant, Page and John Paul Jones even played a Atlantic Records' 40th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden in May of 1988

Don't Believe Everything That Is On The Internet

2025 has had its share of internet rumors. One latest scams, a report of Led Zeppelin's reunion rumors confirmed, and a tour to follow.