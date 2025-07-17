ContestsConcerts + Events
Steve Miller Cancels All Upcoming Tour Dates: ‘Blame It On The Weather’

Steve Miller issued a statement on behalf of his band, saying all upcoming 2025 tour dates were canceled due to weather issues.

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Steve Miller performs at the opening reception for "Play It Loud: Instruments Of Rock &amp; Roll" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 01, 2019 in New York City.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Steve Miller issued a statement on behalf of his band, saying all upcoming 2025 tour dates were canceled due to weather issues.

In a statement posted on his website and across social media, Miller says, "Dear Steve Miller Band fans, You make music with your instincts. You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts…The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates."

He continues, "The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band, and the crew unacceptable. So…You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled."

Miller concludes, "Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness. Please take care of each other. Steve, The Band and the Crew."


Variety notes that Miller and his band had 31 shows scheduled in North America beginning on August 15 in Bethel, N.Y. until November 8 in Anaheim, Calif. The outlet also reports, "Miller has toured regularly in recent years, and a look at Ticketmaster (which still had seating maps posted at the time of this article’s publication) showed soft ticket sales for many of the dates, although this could be at least partially due to the fact that the launch date was nearly a month away."

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
