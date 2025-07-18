Classic Rock Releases coming in August will not disappoint. Favorite rockers' box sets like Van Halen, Elvis, and Deep Purple.

New Live releases will include the Who, UFO, Roger Waters, and more.

Classic Rock Studio Recordings

In the studio department, the long-awaited CCR Creedence Clearwater Revival release.

Oates without John? John Oates' solo effort is ready. Reviews are already saying it sounds R&B and groovy and a throwback to the Classic Rock music of the '70s.

Van Halen Gets A Fresh Take On Balance

Warner Bros. Released January 24, 1995.

Van Halen's 1995 release gets the expanded treatment. Can't Stop Lovin' You, Amsterdam, and Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do) plus B -B-sides and nine previously unreleased live tracks.

Roger Waters Tour Release

Roger is chronicling his 2022-2023 world tour in a new concert movie and live album. This Is Not a Drill: Live From Prague focuses on a key performance from his 99-show trek featuring Pink Floyd classics and songs from his solo career.

Roger Waters, This Is Not a Drill: Live From Prague (DVD, Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, and streaming releases)

Elvis Hasn't Left The Building Yet

Elvis Presley, Sunset Boulevard (5CD box set)

Other Classic Releases

America, Hearts (expanded 50th anniversary edition)

Chicago, Chicago IX: Greatest Hits Expanded (1CD or 2LP releases)

Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood Mac (Blu-ray Dolby Atmos, DTS HD 5.1, and DTS HD stereo mixes)

Nilsson, Duit on Mon Dei / Sandman (combined anniversary reissue)

UFO, The Misdemeanour Tour Live (CD/DVD)Billy Idol, Don't Stop; Whiplash Smile; Charmed Life (vinyl reissues)

Deep Purple, Made in Japan: Super Deluxe Edition (expanded 5CD/1Blu-ray

Electric Light Orchestra, Out of the Blue (yellow and red 2LP vinyl edition)

Jethro Tull, Live From Baloise Session 2008 (2CD or 2LP release)

Pretenders, The Singles (remastered reissue)

UFO, No Place to Run (expanded and remastered 2CD or 3LP reissue)

Eric Clapton, Clapton Chronicles: The Best of Eric Clapton (black and white splatter 2LP reissue)

Smashing Pumpkins, Machina/The Machines of God (remastered 25th anniversary reissue)

