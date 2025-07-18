You Got Another Thing Coming – Win VIP Seats to WCSX Presents Alice Cooper & Judas Priest!

Get ready for a night of pure rock fury — WCSX Presents Alice Cooper with Judas Priest at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Wednesday, October 2nd… and YOU could be there in VIP style!

We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets in the WCSX Pavilion Section — to catch two of the most iconic names in rock history, together on one explosive stage.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Alice Cooper brings his signature shock-rock theatrics, dark storytelling, and timeless anthems like “School’s Out” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.” Meanwhile, the legendary Judas Priest will unleash heavy metal classics like “Living After Midnight,” “Breaking the Law,” and the title of this very contest — “You Got Another Thing Coming!”

This is not just a concert — it’s a full-on rock spectacle, and it’s happening at one of Michigan’s most beloved venues.

🎸 Here’s what you get if you win:

Two VIP pavilion tickets in the WCSX section

in the WCSX section An unforgettable night of headbanging, fist-pumping rock

Bragging rights for being part of one of the biggest rock shows of the year



Enter now by filling out the form and clicking “Submit” — it’s that easy.

👉 For more event info and to buy your tickets now, visit Alice Cooper and Judas Priest | 313 Presents

Don’t miss your chance to experience this epic double bill with WCSX — Detroit’s home for Classic Rock. Whether you’ve seen them before or this is your first time, one thing’s for sure: October 2nd is going to rock Pine Knob to the core.



Register to win below and get ready to crank it all the way up!