Free Ice Cream in Cadillac Square Helps Salvation Army

On Tuesday, July 23rd from 11am to 3pm, Cadillac Square is the place to be. The Moose Tracks 10,000 Scoop Challenge is taking over downtown Detroit. Free ice cream in…

Donielle Flynn
a blue, orange, and white banner reads "10,000 Scoop Challenge" Free Ice Cream in Cadillac Square raises money for Salvation army

Stop by on July 23rd and get free ice cream in Cadillac Square from Moose Tracks! Each scoop given away is also $1 that will be donated to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit!

Photo Courtesy of Denali Brands

On Tuesday, July 23rd from 11am to 3pm, Cadillac Square is the place to be. The Moose Tracks 10,000 Scoop Challenge is taking over downtown Detroit. Free ice cream in Cadillac Square! Moos Tracks is bringing 10,000 FREE scoops of delicious Country Fresh Moose Tracks ice cream with them. Fudge swirls, peanut butter cups, the works. Just show up and dig in!

Here’s the cherry on top: for every scoop served, $1 goes to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit. The goal? Raise $10,000 in just four hours to help people right here in our community. It's ice cream that actually makes you feel good inside and out.

What’s the 10,000 Scoop Challenge?

Glad you asked. This tasty tradition started back in 2010. Moose Tracks has traveled across the country dishing out joy one scoop at a time while making charitable donations. A cool and delicious free event thanks to Moose Tracks, Country Fresh, and Meijer that also raises money for charity. Free ice cream in Cadillac Square and live music. Plus Tracks the Moose available for photo ops!

The Moose Tracks mascot poses with a couple of kids : a boy and a girl. The girl is holding an ice cream cone. It's part of an event raising money for charity: Free Ice Cream in Cadillac SquarePhoto Courtesy of Denali Brands

Kids enjoy free ice cream PLUS money is raised for the Salvation Army. All you have to do is show up and enjoy a scoop of free ice cream!

The Salvation Army Helping Our Community

Every single dollar raised goes straight to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit, a group that’s been doing incredible work for our neighbors in need. The Salvation Army feed people through their Bed & Bread trucks. They help folks get back on their feet with rehab and emergency housing. They even support kids with after-school programs and Christmas toy drives. Basically, when life gets hard, The Salvation Army is there.

The Scoop on Free Ice Cream in Cadillac Square

🗓️ Tuesday, July 23rd, 2025
📍 Cadillac Square, downtown Detroit
11am–3pm
🍦 Free Moose Tracks ice cream
💸 Every scoop = $1 to The Salvation Army

Free Ice Cream in Cadillac Square: Market style tents are set up in an open square with people walking up to get ice creamPhoto Courtesy of Denali Brands

Moose Tracks is giving away 10,000 scoops of ice cream on July 23rd from 11am til 3pm. Each scoop given away will also equal a $1 donation to the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit!

