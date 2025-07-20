Which Band Got Disinvited from Ozzy’s Final Show

ContestsConcerts + Events
Speculation is swirling around Ozzy Osbourne’s much-hyped final live performance, “Back to the Beginning,” after Sharon Osbourne revealed that a band originally scheduled to play was disinvited from Ozzy's final show due to bad behavior.

Speaking on The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon let it fly. “There was one band that we did invite to do it with us, but they wanted all this stuff that was just unrealistic... We just thought, ‘You know what? They can’t be that important.’ So we just said no. They’re not coming.”

That offhand comment ignited a frenzy online, with fans trying to decipher which band got the boot. Since Sharon didn’t name names, theories have been flying. Additionally, Sharon spoke with Billboard saying that one of the bands had been disinvited because they “wanted to make a profit, and it’s not the time to make a profit.”

Who Does the Internet See as the Most Likely Band?

Reddit, rock forums, and Twitter/X have all seen numerous posts regarding this topic. The most commonly speculated group? Korn. Fans point to Korn’s long history with Ozzfest and their sizable ego as possible clues. Korn and Sharon Osbourne have exchanged insults since the early 2000s. But would Korn's management take a greed-based route with Sharon on this? Would Sharon reach out to invite Korn to begin with?

Others suggest it might’ve been Marilyn Manson, given his past controversies and strained relationships within the industry. However, some argue that Manson's current low profile makes him an unlikely candidate for such a high-profile snub and I have to agree. Again, the greed part doesn't fit for me.

Another popular theory is Slipknot, largely because of front man, Corey Taylor’s recent remarks about aging rockers and industry politics—comments that didn’t sit well with the Osbournes in the past. Again, would Sharon reach out if she wasn't a fan of past remarks?

Sharon didn't want to name names. “I’m not going to say who it was, but they’re not worth the drama. We just wanted to make this night about Ozzy, not egos.” But Sharon did hint that she would say who it was after the show. So far, Sharon has not named any names.

As one Redditor put it: “If a band couldn’t play nice for Ozzy’s farewell, they didn’t deserve the invite in the first place.”

So Which Band Got Disinvited from Ozzy's Final Show?

Sadly, we're still in the phase of who didn't get disinvited to Ozzy's final show.

Mötley Crüe and Soundgarden have both made public statements regarding their absence from Back to the Beginning. Soundgarden listing scheduling conflicts and Mötley Crüe citing health issues.

Sharon's other tidbits insinuated that it was a major band and that people would be "surprised" to learn who it was. For now, it feels like we have a season cliffhanger courtesy of Sharon Osbourne. Do you think she'll ever publicly name the band she has discussed?

My money was on KISS because of greed and ego, but I don't think they would have been asked. If I'm not mistaken, all of these bands have worked with Ozzy in the past. This was Ozzy's patriarchal send-off, not an event with his contemporaries.

I do wonder if it was Mötley Crüe. It's true that Vince Neil has had some health issues and they had to push dates for their Las Vegas residency, but there has to be some greed factor there. Combine that with the way they handled Mick Mars leaving the band and I feel like they are not 100% in the clear.

Maybe Sharon will eventually let it slip on their Osbourne family podcast. Anyway you look at it, it's smart marketing on Sharon's part. She is exceptional when it comes to promotion. To be continued...

