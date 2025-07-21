Ghost Ready to Take Over ‘The Tonight Show’ After Madison Square Garden Show

Swedish metal giants Ghost will hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35 p.m. ET on July 23. This marks their first late-night TV spot in over a decade. In 2015, they performed "Cirice" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "We wish to inform you that Ghost is prepared to put the ROCK in 30 Rock." said the lead singer, Papa V Perpetua, also called Tobias Forge, on X. Ghost's Tonight Show performance continues a recent trend of appearances by heavy acts like Knocked Loose and Spiritbox on the program.

Ghost is riding high on the success of their latest album, Skeletá. It shot to the top of the Billboard 200, and listeners bought 86,000 copies in its first week. The band is also storming through their U.S. tour, Skeletour. It started in April and included a performance at Madison Square Garden the day before their appearance on The Tonight Show.

Onstage, lighting and scenic designer Tobias Rylander crafted a striking visual feast. The set blends old-world gothic style with sharp, modern aesthetics, and their logo, a massive, innovative Grucifix, hangs above the stage. The stage also incorporates lots of retro influences from bands like Queen and Van Halen.