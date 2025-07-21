Hey ScreaminTry This Locally Flavored Ice Cream

Hey Screamin Try This features ice cream from Brown Dog Creamery. Made locally here in Detroit.

Brown Dog has teamed up with local Detroit companies to bring you delicious new flavors of ice cream.

Our Batches Are Small, But Our Flavors Are Big

Michigan Made, Detroit Proud. A bold new ice cream collaboration is available now

Scott Randall Michigan Made Detroit Proud

Who Is Brown Dog Creamery?

Brown Dog Creamery, also known as Browndog Creamery, is a micro-creamery based in Michigan, known for its small-batch, craft ice cream.

They are particularly known for their unique and sometimes unexpected flavor combinations, often inspired by local Michigan brands like Faygo and Better Made Snacks.

The creamery was founded by Brian Scherle and Paul Gabriel and has expanded to include restaurants and parlors in addition to their ice cream production.

The Taste Test Went Smooth

Scott Randall WOW This Is So GOod!

Thanks to WCSX's Donielle Flynn, finding someone to help me try this product studio wasn't hard.

Doni dug into the Malted Vanilla ice cream with chocolate-covered potato chips and caramel.

Screamin Scott used a fork to enjoy every bit of the Faygo Root Beer float ice cream sample. Let's just say highly additive and delicious results.

Where Can I Get This Michigan Made Craft Ice Cream?

You can find Brown Dog Creamery products at their physical locations, online, or through select retailers. Brown Dog Creamery has locations in Northville, Lansing, and Oak Park, Michigan. They also offer nationwide shipping for pints and custom 6-packs. You can order online through their website or their online store. Additionally, you can request their ice cream at your local grocery or convenience store.

Northville: 120 E Main St, Northville, MI 48167

Lansing: 325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI 48912

Oak Park: 12930 Capital St, Oak Park, MI 48237 (warehouse for shipping and pick-up)

