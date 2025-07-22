Buckingham Nicks Billboard Spotted in LA. The Photo features the cover of the couple's 1973 album. Followed by the date of September 19th.

The Rumors Are Flying

Started with Stevie Nicks on social media with a cryptic message with a lyric from the same song. Then Lindsey replied to finish the lyric in his social media post

You may recall that last week, the pair posted lyrics from Frozen Love, from that album. Nick's wrote ‘And if you go forward’ on her Instagram page, which Buckingham answered with ‘I’ll meet you there’, thus completing a line from the song.

Even before that, Mick Fleetwood posted a video of himself listening to the song and commenting: “It’s magic then, it’s magic now. What a thrill, what a thrill.”

Debunking A Reunion

From the looks of things, it is just a reissue of an old album. Fans are still holding out hope of some kind of a reunion. Alas, don't think it is in the cards for any reunion.

As for a Mac reunion, fans can keep on dreaming.

Last year, Nicks appeared to dismiss any idea that could happen without Christine McVie.

“There’s no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way without her,” she told Rolling Stone last year,

If Stevie & Lindsey are talking again, this is a good start

Nobody Is Talking About It, Just Small Leaks

Neither Buckingham nor Nicks has yet confirmed that the album is about to get a reissue.

It’s certainly due one, though the LP has been out of print since the 1970s and has never been reissued on CD or vinyl.

It was the pair’s only album together before they hitched their stars to the Fleetwood Mac wagon in December 1974.

When Was The Last Time Stevie And Lindsey Talked?

The last time she spoke to Buckingham was at McVie's memorial service, “for about three minutes...