Detroit Cried Today: Remembering Ozzy Osbourne, Our Madman of Rock

Ozzy Osbourne was famously arrested in February 1982 when he was caught urinating on a monument near the historic Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. He would also famously be banned from performing in San Antonio for a decade. Not only would he return and rock San Antonio, but he revisited the Alamo with his son, Jack, in 2015 for their History Channel series ‘Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour.’

Ozzy Osbourne died today. I had to write that sentence three times before it felt real — and even now, it doesn’t. Because Ozzy wasn’t just a rock icon. For so many of us in Detroit, Ozzy was our foundation. He was there in the soundtrack of our lives — on the school bus, in our garages, pouring out of our radio like a war cry wrapped in distortion and eyeliner.

He would return 29 times over the years to the Detroit area — 10 shows in the city, 17 at Pine Knob, and 2 at the Palace of Auburn Hills. (at least that what I figured out...math was never a strong suit). From the madness of Joe Louis Arena to Ozzfest ragers in Clarkston, Ozzy always brought the fire — and we always gave it right back.

But it wasn’t just the shows. It was the connection.

Detroit’s rock radio scene was Ozzy’s playground. DJs didn’t just spin his records — they lived them. From the anthemic rise of “Crazy Train” to the haunting “Mama, I’m Coming Home”, Ozzy became a ritual, a rite of passage, a rallying cry for misfits, gearheads, dreamers, and kids with nothing but a Stratocaster and a bad attitude.

And when we got older? He somehow grew with us.

With The Osbournes on MTV, he cracked open the walls of the rock star castle and let us see the dad, the husband, the wandering house slipper philosopher (I was always partial to him arguing with the pets). That show didn’t just redefine reality TV — it brought Ozzy into living rooms that had never dared play Diary of a Madman before.

Then came the Sabbath reunion — full circle. And for Detroit fans who saw those early Black Sabbath gigs at Cobo, it was like the gods of metal were reminding us: “Yeah, we still got it.” And Ozzy still did.

Today, fans across Michigan are remembering where they were when they first heard “Mr. Crowley” or jumped into the pit at Pine Knob during Ozzfest. One of the most striking memories floating around is this home video, filmed by a fan on the way to Ozzfest '98 at Pine Knob (click below to check it out):

It’s raw, it’s chaotic, it’s exactly what being a fan felt like. No polish, no production — just camcorder footage and excitement. And it captures everything Ozzy meant to us: freedom, rebellion, and the joy of being loud.