Blondie’s Last Album Features Final Recordings from Late Drummer Clem Burke

The iconic band Blondie plans to release its final record in late 2025. It will be the first since Pollinator in 2017, and the tracks will showcase the last work of drummer Clem Burke, who passed away at 70 this April after a battle with cancer. Guitarist Chris Stein posted a snap of lead vocalist Debbie Harry with producer John Congleton. "The next record should be around last quarter this year," Stein wrote on X.

This fresh batch of songs marks new ground. Sex Pistols' bassist Glen Matlock joins in, playing alongside Burke's final drum takes. The band hasn't announced the album name or decided if they'll hit the road to back the release yet.

The thought of shows without her key players weighs on Harry. "It's sad that with Clem's passing and without having Chris onstage, I can't see myself being onstage as Blondie, even though I am the face of Blondie," she told Vanity Fair. Stein said he may not tour with Blondie again because of health issues.

Burke's sticks kept time for music giants. Through five wild decades, he backed Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, and those punk pioneers, the Ramones. After Burke died, the band wrote on Facebook, "Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable."