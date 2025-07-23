ContestsConcerts + Events
Ozzy Osbourne Concert Film Set For Early 2026

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath‘s farewell concert on July 5, 2025, will soon be seen on the big screen! Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have announced, sharing on social media from Mercury Studios…

Ozzy Osbourne The Prince of Darkness sitting on a rock and roll style throne chair
On July 5, heavy metal fans gathered in Birmingham, UK, for the farewell concert of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

Black Sabbath Live concert photo looking at the stage Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

"Back To The Beginning", this musical event brought together several of the metal scene's leading bands and artists, including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and Guns N' Roses.

Mercury Studios announced that this memorable concert would be the subject of a film to be shown in cinemas in early 2026.

Broadcast as a livestream (for a fee) on July 5 for almost 10 hours, this concert event featured talented artists, including Metallica, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Pantera, Slayer, Guns N' Roses, Anthrax, Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, Mike Brodin, Nuno Bettencourt, and Rudy Sarzo.

What Can We Expect From The Movie?

Mercury Studios will cut down the all-day event into a 100-minute film titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow.

Back to the Beginning was a nine-hour event, and it will be a tough choice on who makes the cut.

This Was No Ordinary Concert

In front of 40,000 fans and friends, bands and artists paid tribute to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne.

Metallica covered Black Sabbath's " Hole in the Sky ", and Halestorm delivered its version of Ozzy Osbourne's " Perry Mason ". 

New Artist Yungblud also surprised the audience with a cover of Black Sabbath's " Changes ".

"Featuring thunderous performances of 'War Pigs,' 'Iron Man,' 'Children of the Grave' and a show-stopping 'Paranoid,'

The film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance."

Ozzy Gives Back

The OsbournesMichael Yarish/MTV/Getty Images

One stipulation on this massive show is that Ozzy Osbourne didn't want a single penny of profits.

What people don't know is that the concert raised almost 200 million for charity.

Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
