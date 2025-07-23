Win a Copy of Ann Wilson & Tripsitter “Live in Concert” on Blu-ray!

Ann Wilson — legendary voice of Heart and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer — is back and sounding better than ever. Mercury Studios is releasing Ann Wilson & Tripsitter “Live in Concert” on Blu-ray, and WCSX wants to hook you up.

We’re giving five lucky WCSX listeners the chance to win a copy of this high-energy concert experience, captured in stunning audio and visual detail. From powerhouse vocals to electrifying guitar work, this is Ann Wilson doing what she does best — commanding the stage and delivering unforgettable rock moments.

Recorded live with her new band Tripsitter, this performance takes you inside a raw, emotionally charged set that blends Heart classics with bold originals. It's Ann Wilson like you've never seen or heard her before — full of grit, soul, and total control of her craft.

Pop in this Blu-ray, turn it up, and you’re instantly front row for one of rock’s greatest performers doing what she was born to do.

TH Entertainment and Mercury Studios announce today the release of “Live in Concert” from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson and her band Tripsitter. The show originally aired on PBS in November of 2023 and is now available on Bu-ray and digital video.

Heart singer/songwriter Ann Wilson made a stop at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl in July 2023 while on tour for her album Another Door. Backed by her band Tripsitter, Ann performs an energetic set featuring selections from the album, as well as Heart classics including “Crazy On You”, “Barracuda”, “Magic Man”, along with covers of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” and “Going to California”.

Ann Wilson a 2013 inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Heart, is considered one of the greatest rock vocalists of all time.

Track Listing:

1. Crazy On You

2. This Is Now

3. Love Alive

4. Magic Man

5. Going To California

6. Ruler Of The Night

7. Even It Up

8. Straight On

9. Miss One & Only

10. Rain of Hell

11. Immigrant Song

12. Mistral Wind

13. Isolation

14. Tripsitter

15. Rusty Robots

16. Barracuda

What You Could Win:

🎶 A Blu-ray copy of Ann Wilson & Tripsitter “Live in Concert”

📀 High-definition concert footage with pristine sound

🎤 Classic Heart hits and fresh originals performed live

🤘 A perfect addition to any rock lover’s collection

Whether you’ve been a fan since “Barracuda” or you’re discovering Ann’s new sound for the first time, this concert film is a must-watch.

Let WCSX bring the stage to your screen — because rock never fades, and neither does Ann Wilson.

