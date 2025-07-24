Billy Joel Stops to Chat With NYC Pedicab Playing His Music During Random Street Run-In

ContestsConcerts + Events
Laura Adkins
Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Billy Joel, also known as The Piano Man, hit the brakes when he heard his own voice drift through Manhattan's streets. A pedicab, a bike with a passenger seat for short cab rides, was playing "New York State of Mind" on July 21. He stopped with the window down, and the driver lit up after initially mistaking him for a regular passenger. 

In a video that Joel posted on Instagram, the biker said, "You see we are playing you, man," and asked to take a photo with the music star. He also reached out to shake Billy's hand. A female passenger exclaimed, "We love you! How are you feeling?"

This is the first time that fans spotted Joel since he missed Tribeca Festival premiere of his documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, due to health issues. HBO releases part two of the film on July 25, and part one is already available for streaming on HBO Max. The 76-year-old also spoke about his medical situation, saying, "I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I'm okay," according to People. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me. ... I'm doing my best to work with it and to recover."

In May, tests showed that Joel had normal pressure hydrocephalus. In this disorder, fluid accumulates in the brain, disrupting balance and movement. His symptoms worsened during shows, forcing him to stop his tour earlier this year. He said he has balance issues and often feels like he's on a boat. Medical staff pushed for a break from stage work while he receives physical therapy. Doctors are hopeful about his condition, saying that this type of brain pressure often improves with treatment. Sometimes, it can even go away completely.

