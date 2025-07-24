ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, according to TMZ Sports and multiple reports. Medics were dispatched to the professional wrestling great’s Clearwater, Florida home early…

Anne Erickson
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 years old.
Getty Images / Bryan Bedder

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, according to TMZ Sports and multiple reports.

Medics were dispatched to the professional wrestling great's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning, July 24, and operators said that he experienced a "cardiac arrest," according to TMZ.

"We're told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home," TMZ adds, "and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance."

The WWE legend's official cause of death, according to the U.K.'s Sun, has not been revealed. The Sun adds that "Hogan's ailing health had been widely reported in the weeks leading up to his death, including rumors that he was on his "deathbed" and in a coma." But, Hogan's wife, Sky, denied those reports, according to The Sun, "stating his heart was 'strong' and he was recovering from a neck procedure."

Hogan was born Terry Eugene Bollea on August 11, 1953, Augusta, Georgia. "He is widely regarded as the most recognized wrestling star worldwide and the most popular wrestler of the 1980s," notes IMDb.

Hogan started his professional wrestling career in 1977 and gained worldwide popularity after becoming part of the World Wrestling Federation, at the time the WWF and now the WWE, in 1983.

He was a trendsetter in sports entertainment. In 1982, Hogan appeared in the movie Rocky III portraying the wrestler Thunderlips. "At the time wrestlers were discouraged from performing outside the ring, and Hogan was fired from the WWF," Britannica notes. "However, he returned in 1983, as the WWF took a new direction under Vince McMahon, Jr., who introduced outrageous storylines and molded wrestlers into child-friendly stars."

Hogan was an influential figure in sports entertainment for his entire life. As a professional wrestler, he won multiple titles and was inducted into several Halls of Fame. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Hogan's family during this difficult time.

Hulk Hogan
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage
EntertainmentMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Lose $100M Netflix DealYvette DeLaCruz
Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attend the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's Only Murders In The Building
EntertainmentHulu Announces Release Date for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5Yvette DeLaCruz
Jenna Ortega attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum
EntertainmentJenna Ortega and Tim Burton Talk About ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 and Possible ‘Beetlejuice 3’Yvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect