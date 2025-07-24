Ohio State Football Coach Asked The Michigan Question Again

Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day reached for his answer as reporters tried asking the football coach a question.

Ryan Day listened to a simple question — How do you beat Michigan?

Ryan quickly threw down his microphone, kicked the table over, and walked out of the press room. A Michigan football fan thinks about what would happen. Not today, that did not happen.

With his right hand gripping the water bottle and his left hand preparing to twist open the cap, Day stumbled with the first couple of words. Then, he delivered a simple answer.

“Score more points than them,” Day said.

His eyes then darted to the left, looking away from the reporter, looking quickly to the next question.

This is what the rivalry looks like for Ohio State and its coach in 2025.

Only One Question About Michigan Please

Day earned the right for only one question to be asked about Michigan across his hour on stage in a Las Vegas press conference.

His team proved they can be successful despite losing the rivalry game in the new age of college football.

The question must still sting him to the core as Michigan fans relish the beating Ohio streak that continues.

Ohio State has spent the recent offseasons harping consistently about needing to beat Michigan.

It was difficult to maneuver through last year’s Big Ten Media Days without discussions about how Ohio State must beat Michigan.

According to the website, "How many days since Ohio State has beaten Michigan? 2063 days and counting

As of today, July 24, 2025, it has been 2,062 days since Ohio State last defeated Michigan in football.

The last time Ohio State won was on November 30, 2019.

This Year's Michigan vs Ohio State Match-Up

MICHIGAN

Michigan's 2025 football season outlook is generally positive, with predictions ranging from a strong playoff contender to a team capable of winning 10 or more games.

There are some uncertainties, particularly on offense; the defense is expected to be a major strength, potentially ranking among the nation's best.

The emergence of quarterback Bryce Underwood as a freshman could be a key factor in determining the team's success.

Ohio State

Ohio State's 2025 football team is expected to be very good, potentially contending for a national championship.

They are considered a top team with strong odds to make the College Football Playoff and win the Big Ten.

While they are replacing some key starters, their recruiting and talent level still position them as a strong contender.

The question will still haunt them. Will Ohio State Beat Michigan?

The Big Game Is At The Big House

November 29th is the last game on the schedule for both teams.