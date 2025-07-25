Batman Signal Lights Up Detroit Skyline for Symphony’s Movie Music Concert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: A cosplayer dressed as Batman poses for a photo during 2024 New York Comic Con at Jacob Javitz Center on October 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A giant bat shape cuts through Detroit's night sky this week. The iconic signal shines on the Fisher Music Center, marking the start of an unusual mix - classic film meets live orchestra.

Starting July 21, the beam will pierce the darkness from 8 p.m. until midnight. Visitors can catch the light show before the main event - a special screening where musicians bring the 1989 Batman score to life.

"When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call, it's a warning," according to reporters from ClickOnDetroit.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 25. For $39, guests watch the film while the orchestra plays each note of Danny Elfman's music live with a full orchestra.

Each night, the bright signal turns the music center into a beacon. Groups gather on sidewalks, some even in costume with phones out, trying to catch the perfect shot of the bat against the building.

The DSO keeps pushing boundaries with these film concerts. They mix the thrill of movies with the power of live music. Elfman's Batman work stands as one of the most striking film scores ever made.

Right in the heart of the city's arts district, the music center draws crowds of all ages as soon as the sun drops. The signal starts its nightly watch, building excitement for what's coming.