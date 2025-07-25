Detroit Food Festival Shifts to Riverfront Just Two Weeks Before Event

On Monday, the Detroit Food and Music Festival announced its sudden switch from Highland Park to the Detroit Riverfront. With just fourteen days until launch, the festival's announcement caught many by surprise.

The switch stems from permit issues with Highland Park officials, said Starex Smith, who runs the event. "I'm so sorry to the people of Highland Park. I don't know where we go from here," Smith said.

Mayor Glenda McDonald learned about the change through social media. The city was still waiting for the event's permit papers when news of the move spread.

Past festivals drew big crowds to Avalon Village, around 13,000 guests last year and 10,000 in its first year. "We didn't know it was going to be of that magnitude, but it was a beautiful thing," Mama Shu of Avalon Village said.

Music shows will stay at Avalon Village on August 8th and 9th, running 3-10 p.m. Food sellers must now set up stands at the riverfront spot.

Godwin Ihentuge, who owns Yum Village restaurant, shared his thoughts: "I think the last one did 13,000, previous one did 10,000. Imagine how many of those 13,000 people in a city that's different from Detroit, in a city that's different from my own, get to learn about our business."

Past events ran without problems, thanks to strict safety measures. Mama Shu pointed out: "No incidents, peaceful. Every single one we had security, double security, posted everywhere, and it was a free community event."