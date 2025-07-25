Detroit Riverfront Hosts 15th Annual Give and Get Fit Health Event July 27

View of the Detroit skyline featuring the Renaissance Center from a boat in the Detroit River.

On July 27, 2025, fitness fans will gather at Detroit's Cullen Plaza for the 15th Give and Get Fit event. The morning starts at 8 a.m. sharp.

Participants can pick between a 5K or 10K course. Early birds should show up at 7 a.m. to sign in. The plaza will buzz with yoga classes and wellness booths throughout the day.

NASM certified health coach Carina Jackson stands out among this year's Game Changer Award picks, as reported by ClickOnDetroit. Other finalists include Lance Woods, co-founder of WeRun313 and Candice Davis Price, founder of WildChild Athletics.

The Detroit River sets a stunning scene for morning exercise: a perfect location for an event of this size for the community. Athletes will wind their way along waterfront paths, taking in city views with each stride.

After the races finish, guests can visit wellness stations set up across the grounds. Each booth offers unique tips and resources for better health as well as wellness-centered vendors.

Mid-summer timing means perfect weather for outdoor activities. Past events have drawn big crowds eager to move and learn.

Anyone interested, from athletes to amateurs, should sign up now through the Rhonda Walker Foundation website or come early on event day to grab a spot.

Safety comes first - medical staff will watch over the activities. Cold water stations dot both race paths to keep everyone going strong.

What started as a small walk has grown into Detroit's biggest community fitness bash. The event has now grown and offers something for everyone who wants to get moving.