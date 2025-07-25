Detroit’s Capitol Park Shows off Fresh Look, Kicks off Free Community Events

Downtown Detroit's Capitol Park got a fresh start this week. Workers spent six months adding trees, gardens, and open spaces to transform the urban park.

"Since its inception, Capitol Park has continually evolved to meet the needs of its surrounding community," said Eric B. Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The park sits where Griswold meets Washington Boulevard. Visitors will find an expanded lawn space and updated areas for dogs to play. New lights shine throughout the grounds, while plants and trees add natural beauty.

Money for the changes came from several sources. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation pitched in through their Revitalization and Placemaking Program. Federal rescue funds helped too. Local groups the Downtown Development Authority, Knight Foundation, and Kresge added their support.

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation chief Kevin Johnson praised the updates. "We believe in the vision. We believed this could happen and we believe in creating spaces in Detroit where families and neighbors can convene," he said.

Starting Friday, free activities begin at the park. The Downtown Detroit Partnership, which runs downtown's public spaces, starts with morning Pilates classes.