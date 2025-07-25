ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Big Jim Loves Faygo

Big Jim’s Favorite Summer Sip: Faygo Bubble Pop. When Big Jim brought Faygo Bubble Pop into the WCSX studio, it didn’t take long for word to get out. Suddenly, coworkers…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Faygo
Faygo

Big Jim’s Favorite Summer Sip: Faygo Bubble Pop. When Big Jim brought Faygo Bubble Pop into the WCSX studio, it didn’t take long for word to get out. Suddenly, coworkers wanted to swing by for a sip! Bubble Pop is fruity and has just a hint of vanilla—perfect over ice and made for summer. If you’re not careful, your whole family (and office) might claim it for themselves. Big Jim also gave love to Super Pop, another fan favorite, and reminded everyone to check out the Faygo website for the latest merch and flavor drops. Want in? Find Faygo Bubble Pop and Super Pop at your local store or stock up online. Just don’t expect to keep it to yourself.

Big JimFaygo
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
The Ultimate Detroit Collab
WCSXThe Ultimate Detroit CollabAlex Cauthren
Delicious Recipes With Faygo
WCSXDelicious Recipes With FaygoAlex Cauthren
Fill Out The Form For Content Alerts
WCSXFill Out The Form For Content AlertsAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect