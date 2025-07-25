Indoor Pickleball Company Sets Sights on 500 New Locations in Nationwide Expansion

Pickleball court indoor with blue service area and dark grey area known as the kitchen or non volley area with some light and shadows in play.

PickleRage plans to build 500 indoor courts in 13 states over five years. The sports firm just signed deals to open spots in Michigan, New Jersey, and New Hampshire, pushing forward with its growth plans.

"These signings are the latest proof that momentum around the PickleRage brand and the sport of pickleball itself is only accelerating," said David Smith, COO at PickleRage, according to Street Insider.

Fresh courts will spring up in Western Wayne County, Michigan; Union County, New Jersey; and Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire site marks the first step into New England for the firm.

Each site will come with courts, changing rooms, shops, and spots to watch matches. Local owners will run these sites, which aim to draw both casual and skilled players.

Starting a site needs anywhere from $827,800 to $1,803,200 in funds. The firm wants local leaders who know their towns well to help grow the sport.

"Each new site makes us stronger," Smith said. "As we move into fresh areas and bring more players to the game, we're building something bigger than just courts."

Since its start in 2023, PickleRage has run indoor spots where new and skilled players can play all year. They saw a chance to build indoor courts as the sport grew faster than any other in the U.S.

Players can join games, contests, and group events at these sites. Each spot tries to make a place where players can meet others who share their love of the game.