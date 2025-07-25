Jack White and the Masonic Temple are Connected

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: US musician Jack White performs on The Park Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Detroit’s Masonic Temple isn’t just the world’s largest Masonic Temple. It’s a cathedral of rock history, mystery, and magic. When it comes to Detroit roots, few run as deep as these. The Motor City native and former White Stripes frontman, Jack White and the Masonic Temple have a connection that is as personal as it is legendary.

Jack White’s Early Roots with the Masonic Temple

Jack’s mother, Teresa Gillis, worked as an usher at the Temple. So while other kids were running around playgrounds, Jack was soaking in the gothic grandeur of the Masonic Temple’s corridors and concert halls. That early exposure wasn’t just cool, it clearly left a mark. Here's a recent picture of Jack and his mom sharing a moment on her birthday.

Jack White and the Masonic Temple Taxes

Perhaps Jack’s most legendary Masonic move happened behind the scenes in 2013. The Masonic Temple was in financial distress. Over $142,000 behind on its property taxes and at risk of foreclosure, enter Jack White. Quietly, anonymously at first, he paid the debt in full, saving the historic building. When the truth came out, The Masonic Temple said thank you in the most fitting way possible. The Cathedral Theater inside the Masonic Temple was renamed the Jack White Theater for several years.

Just Married! Jack's Life Moment on Stage

Fast forward a few decades, and Jack returned to that same stage for one of the most memorable moments of his life: proposing to his longtime friend and musician Olivia Jean. That happened live on stage in April 2022 during his “Supply Chain Issues” tour. Jack doesn’t just write songs, he writes cinematic moments. The couple got married on stage at the Masonic Temple that same night, making it both a concert and a wedding for the books.

Every fan at the Masonic that night can say that they were a guest at Jack White's wedding... that's swagger.